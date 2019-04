Bayhealth is offering free skin cancer screenings in May.

A screening will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 7 at the Bayhealth Cancer Center, Sussex Campus, on the garden level of the Bayhealth Outpatient Center, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford.

A screening will be held in Dover from 8 a.m. to noon May 10 at 737 S. Queen St., Suite 1, Dover.

Screenings are free, but registration is required to 744-6562.