Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware; Susan Collins, R-Maine;, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minneota; and Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, reintroduced on April 4 the Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019.

A companion bill was introduced in the House by Reps John Moolenaar, R-Michigan, and Dan Lipinski, D-Illinois.

This bipartisan, bicameral bill encourages the development of new and innovative chemicals, products and processes with an improved environmental footprint through efficient use of resources, reducing or eliminating exposure to hazardous substances or otherwise minimizing harm to human health and the environment.

“Encouraging innovation, creating new jobs, and improving human health and the environment is something that should bring us all together,” said Coons. “We can do more to ensure the things we use every day — from our laundry detergent to our cars — are produced in a way that maintains their high quality while protecting our health and our planet. The bipartisan Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act will create a cohesive vision for sustainable chemistry research and development, improve training and retraining of scientists and other professionals, and build new partnerships with the private sector. This is an exciting opportunity to maintain our scientific leadership and ensure the sustainability of our chemical enterprise for years to come.”

The Sustainable Chemistry Research and Development Act of 2019 supports efforts in sustainable chemistry across all federal research agencies through research and development programs, technology transfer, commercialization, education and training; including partnerships with the private sector. The bill aims to better coordinate federal activities in sustainable chemistry and encourage industry, academia, nonprofits, and the general public to innovate, develop and bring to market new sustainable chemicals, materials, products and processes.

A one-pager is available at bit.ly/2TXNYXQ.