Cameron T. Carper was arrested at his home.

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Hartly man in connection with a home burglary.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident took place at about 3:32 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, when troopers were sent to a home in the 5700 block of Halltown Road, near Brittney Lane, to investigate a burglary report.

The homeowner told officers he had returned home to find a plastic container of coins and a scooter were missing. Several witnesses saw a person leaving the home carrying a plastic container and fleeing on a scooter.

Troopers identified 21-year-old Cameron T. Carper as a suspect in the case and took him into custody at his home in the 5100 block of Halltown Road, about a half-mile west.

The scooter, container, and coins were recovered, Jaffe said.

Carper is charged with second-degree burglary and theft of property valued at less than $1,500. After arraignment, he was released on a $5,500 unsecured bond.