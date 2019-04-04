Indian River High School student actors, singers, musicians and crew will present "Legally Blonde: The Musical,” opening at 6:30 p.m. April 12 at IRHS, 29772 Armory Road, Dagsboro.

Performances continue at 2 and 6:30 p.m. April 13. Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at the door.

The story follows the journey of the perky Elle Woods, played by sophomore Abby Wilson, a fashion-savvy UCLA sorority girl who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend. She follows her ex to Harvard, decides to become serious and catches the eye of her mentor, played by junior T.J. Oxbrough.

The IR Band Boosters will be selling candy grams and flower grams to send to the student performers. Place orders before the curtain opens or during intermission. All proceeds help fund future productions at IRHS.

For more, email irbandboosters@gmail.com.