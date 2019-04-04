57-year-old William G. Carey Jr. charged in fraud scheme

The Delaware State Police Financial Crimes Unit has arrested a Salisbury, Maryland man following a fraud investigation.

The investigation began in September 2018, when a fraud report was filed regarding a sales agreement that was made with Midway RV & Sales, located at 32101 Sussex Highway in Laurel. According to police, the owner, 57-year-old William G. Carey Jr., was taking used motor homes and travel trailers on consignment and re-selling them. After reselling, he allegedly would not pay off the previous liens and submitted falsified sales invoices to banks and the department of motor vehicles.

In addition, police said, Carey would offer victims an extended warranty at an additional charge through a separate vendor. Carey would complete the paperwork but would never submit it or the payment to the warranty company, keeping the money for himself. It was also discovered that Carey would falsify the bills of sale to get his purchasers qualified for financing through their local banks.

Carey was taken into custody on Thursday, April 4, at his business without incident. He was charged with four counts of theft over $1,500 by false pretense, 15 counts of falsifying business records, offering false instrument for filing, defrauding secured creditors and six counts of deceptive business practices. He was later released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Financial Crimes Unit. If you believe you may have been a victim, contact Detective Shockley at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.