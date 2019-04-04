JoJo will headline in Harrington on Sept. 1.

The Delaware State Fair announced tickets for Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa's upcoming concert will go on sale at noon on Friday, April 12. The concert will be part of her D.R.E.A.M. tour.

JoJo's concert is Sept. 1.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, JoJo was bound to be a star from the very beginning. As a child, she loved to dance, sing and wear her signature BOW’s!

Her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, and JoJo moved to California as JoJo grew in popularity. She joined the Nickelodeon family and most recent adventure will be going on tour, D.R.E.A.M. the Tour begins in May of 2019. Her signature bows are known globally and represent her fans called the “Siwanatorz.”

She has released five songs and loves being in the recording studio. Her parents Tom and Jessalynn, and her brother Jayden are her biggest supporters. Family and her fans mean everything to JoJo.