Rehoboth Beach announced the 2019 summer concert series, the 57th season of the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.

Held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during summer, Rehoboth Beach sponsors these free performances for everyone to enjoy. All concerts begin at 8 p.m. and conclude at 9:15 p.m.

This year’s series includes a variety of entertainment spanning the decades and covering almost every genre, from swing to modern rock, classic 1970s to today’s hits. Tribute acts will perform the music of Elton John, the Beach Boys, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Jimmy Buffett, Elvis, The Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Hosting three concerts during the Memorial Day Weekend, the summer series gets a jumpstart on the musical entertainment. Mike Hines & the Look brings a mix of top-40 and oldies from a local and well-respected entertainer, the U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs popular country and bluegrass hits, and the return of the Jamie McLean round out the first weekend. After a quick break, the season jumps into full swing on June 14 with Love Seed Mama Jump, a local favorite.

For a complete 2019 event list and more, visit rehobothbandstand.com.