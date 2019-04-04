Two dumpsters will be delivered on April 22 to Dewey Beach Town Hall, 105 Rodney Ave., for use by Dewey Beach property owners and residents.

One dumpster will be used for natural yard waste; the other will be used for bulk waste. Ensure waste is placed in the correct dumpster; no plastic bags are permitted in the natural yard waste dumpster.

Electronics, paint, tired, appliances, hazardous waste, combustible materials and Freon are not allowed in either dumpster.

The dumpsters will be at town hall until May 6.

For more, call 227-6363.