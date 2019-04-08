Atlantic General Hospital, Ocean City and AARP Ocean City Chapter 1917 are co-sponsoring a free health fair for the community, set for 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 7 at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City.

The health fair will include free health screenings, including carotid, respiratory, bone density, hearing, blood pressure and skin cancer; Brown Bag Review of meds by AGHRx RediScripts pharmacists; lab draws for cholesterol panel and glucose (a 12-hour fast is required); and a special appearance by Pets on Wheels of Delmarva.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva will hold a blood drive throughout the event. To make an appointment with the Blood Bank call, 888-825-6638 or schedule to donate at delmarvablood.org.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 7:55 a.m. with a presentation of the colors by the American Legion Post 166, followed by a ribbon-cutting at the ballroom doors by the Ocean City, Atlantic General Hospital and AARP officials.

For more, call 410-629-6820 or email dnordstrom@atlanticgeneral.org or docmelvin121@gmail.com.