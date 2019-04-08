Sen. Tom Carper released a statement April 7 regarding President Donald Trump’s announcement that Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will no longer be leading the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump also announced that Kevin McAleenan, Customs and Border Protection commissioner, will serve as acting DHS secretary.

“I have had the privilege of serving on the committee that oversees the Department of Homeland Security since the Department’s inception. This is a massive agency with a critical mission. While securing our borders is an important component of that mission, the Department is made up of 22 distinct agencies charged with crucial responsibilities that protect millions of Americans, including responding to disasters, protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure and safeguarding against ever-evolving cyber threats. While I hold Commissioner McAleenan in high regard, this is no way to run an agency of this size or consequence. It is very concerning that the department still does not have a permanent deputy secretary. And just days ago, President Trump pulled his own nominee to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because he was not extreme enough. I fear that, as we have seen time and time again, even more reasonable individuals will be overtaken by President Trump’s extreme agenda and misguided policies,” said Carper.