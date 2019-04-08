The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation announced that parking lot renovation and road construction upgrades will begin in mid-April at Holts Landing State Park.

The project includes new paving to the main parking lot and creation of a “roundabout” traffic circle, to aid boaters.

During the construction period, expected to last until late spring, delays or restrictions on vehicles and boat trailers will be necessary. In addition, boat ramp activity could be temporarily delayed on some construction days. Notices of restrictions will be available via destateparks.com. The park will remain open to walkers and cyclists, and visitors can access other areas of the park during the construction period.

Funding for the project was provided in part by Community Transportation Funds from Sen. Gerald Hocker and Rep. Ron Gray.

The Delaware Seashore State Park Regional Office manages Holts Landing State Park. For more, call 227-2800 or visit destateparks.com.