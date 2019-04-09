May is Archaeology Month in Delaware, but the celebration will begin early with a presentation by John McCarthy on “The Barns of Brandywine Creek” at 1 p.m. April 27 at Brandywine Creek State Park Office/Nature Center, 41 Adams Dam Road, Wilmington.

McCarthy will discuss the barns of this park and, weather permitting, attendees will visit one of the larger barns in Delaware.

The program is free with park admission of $4 per in-state vehicle, $8 per out-of-state vehicle. Registration is suggested to john.mccarthy@delaware.gov or 739-9188.