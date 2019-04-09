Bayhealth Neurosurgery recently welcomed neurosurgeon Amit Goyal to its medical staff.

Goyal joins an experienced team of neurosurgeons, which includes Dawn Tartaglione, James D. Mills and Nasrollah Fatehi.

Bayhealth Neurosurgery provides comprehensive and specialized neurosurgical care to patients with disorders of the nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. Bayhealth neurosurgeons collaborate with doctors in emergency medicine, critical care, diagnostic imaging and oncology on complex cases and perform life-saving surgeries involving head or spine injuries, seizures and stroke.

Goyal recently completed a neurological surgery fellowship at the Centre for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Sydney. Prior to that, he completed his residency in neurological surgery at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He holds a Master of Science in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown University, and a Doctor of Medicine from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Goyal is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and the Council of State Neurosurgical Societies.

Bayhealth Neurosurgery is located at 540 S. Governors Ave., Suite 100, Dover, and 1532 Savannah Road, Unit B, Lewes.

For more, call 526-1470.