Bayhealth, in conjunction with Exceptional Care for Children and state agencies within Delaware, will offer a Community Health Education program that aims to provide education on central venous access devices.

Bayhealth will facilitate this educational opportunity for nurses in long term care, assisted living, home health care, hospice and outpatient care settings.

The IV ad infusion therapy course will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. May 15 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford, in Classrooms 2227 and 2228.

Recent statistics show that the use of central venous access devices has been increasing outside the traditional hospital setting. The multidisciplinary team developed this course to reduce implications and empower healthcare professionals with proper tools needed to provide best practice in the care of central venous access devices.

The goal of this class is to provide basic education of IV and infusion therapy and to empower health care professionals with the proper tools needed to provide best practice in the care of central venous devices.

The cost for this IV therapy and infusion therapy course is $75, which includes supplies and policy guidelines. In addition, 3.83 nursing contact hours will be offered for this program. The deadline to register is May 8.

To register, call 744-7135. For more, call 744-7324.