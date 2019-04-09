The American Institute of Architects Delaware Chapter recently awarded Becker Morgan Group with two Design Awards during the 2018 Design Awards Gala.

The firm received an Honor Award in the unbuilt category for Harrington Public Library and a Merit Award in the built category for Laurel Elementary School.

“We are fortunate to work with fantastic clients who trust us to develop projects that meet their needs while also appreciating the benefits that quality architecture can bring to a project,” said Principal Brad A. Hastings. “To have these efforts recognized by a jury of our peers, and to be able to share this recognition with our clients who worked with us to achieve these results, is extremely rewarding.”

The new Laurel Elementary School is designed to accommodate 1,200 students in grades K-5. The 151,958-square-foot facility was designed through a collaborative process with Laurel teachers and administrative staff. The goal was to accommodate each grade level in smaller learning communities, themed around color and biomes, so wayfinding and learning could be integral to the student experience and expand their world view. Creating a sense of place and a welcoming atmosphere was integral to making this large facility work for younger students. Each learning community includes classrooms surrounding centrally located teacher planning areas, student break out and collaboration spaces.

The proposed Harrington Public Library is located on a site on the outskirts of town, where the downtown district transitions to farmland. Taking design cues from the surrounding farms, the 15,000-square-foot building is reminiscent of local agrarian construction and features a timber frame structure with steel elements and is clad with dark grey bricks, aluminum and composite wood siding with an aged barn wood finish; the monochromatic exterior contrasts the warm natural wood tones of the interior. Expansive floor to ceiling windows encourage a blending of the interior and exterior. Jurors noted the “design has a friendly scale” and that the “limited palette of materials helps to simplify and give restraint to a technically complicated building program.”

Becker Morgan Group provides architecture and engineering services with offices in Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina.

For more, visit beckermorgan.com.