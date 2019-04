The Beebe Auxiliary will host a book and gift sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11; and the Sunshine Café at Beebe Hospital, 424 Savannah Road, Lewes.

The book and gift sale will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 at the Bookhammer Outpatient Center, 18941 John J. Williams Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org/beebe-auxiliary.