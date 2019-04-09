Charles Schwab recently opened the doors to a new independent branch in Rehoboth Beach that offers investors local access to investing, wealth management and personal finance guidance, tools and products.

The new Rehoboth Beach location, 19266 Coastal Highway, is part of a larger franchising initiative Schwab announced in early 2011. Schwab’s decision to begin opening franchise branches, in addition to its more than 300 existing company-managed branches, is grounded in a commitment to make financial advice and planning more accessible in local communities across the country.

The Rehoboth Beach branch is led by Schwab Independent Branch Leader Mark E. Engberg, a financial services professional with nearly 20 years of experience in investment management. Prior to joining Schwab’s independent branch network, Engberg was a financial adviser and partner with Comprehensive Financial Solutions in Salisbury, Maryland.

Stephanie P. Brown is also joining Engberg as an independent branch financial consultant. Engberg and Brown have worked as team for nearly 15 years. In her new role, Brown will provide wealth management and investing help and guidance to Schwab clients through financial planning discussions and personalized portfolio consultations. Prior to joining Schwab, Brown was chief operating officer and director of technology and strategic planning at Comprehensive Financial Solutions.

Engberg expects to hold various educational investing workshops in the Rehoboth Beach branch, which are free and open to Schwab clients as well as the general public.

Schwab’s Rehoboth branch will also serve the Delaware beach communities and surrounding towns.

For more, call 260-8731.