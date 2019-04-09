The 24th annual Delaware Envirothon, an environmental education competition in which Delaware high school students compete for scholarships and prizes, is set for 9 a.m. April 11 at the Delaware State University Outreach and Research Center, 884 Smyrna Leipsic Road, Smyrna.

The Envirothon is a Delaware Association of Conservation Districts program with sponsorship and staff support from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Teams of five students will be tested in their knowledge and practical application of aquatic ecology, forestry, soil/land-use, wildlife, air quality, public speaking skills and this year’s special environmental topic, “Agriculture and the Environment: Knowledge and Technology to Feed the World.”

One hundred five students from nine high schools and one 4-H Club from across the state will participate, including Calvary Christian Academy, Charter School of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy, Dover High School, Middletown High School, Newark Charter School, Polytech High School, Seaford High School, Sussex Tech High School and Peach Blossom 4-H Club.

The goal of the Delaware Envirothon is to prepare students to be future leaders in environmentally related careers. The competition provides experiences in real-world situations which foster sound decision making, problem solving and critical thinking. The teams compete for one of the top seven spots, which offers each first place team member a $500 college scholarship. In addition, cash awards totaling $900 are given to the second through seventh place teams.

The Delaware Association of Conservation Districts is a voluntary, nonprofit association that coordinates conservation efforts statewide to focus on natural resource issues identified by Delaware’s three local districts.

An awards ceremony will be held at approximately 1:45 p.m.

For more, call 365-8979 or 602-2664 or visit delawareenvirothon.org.