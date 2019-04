Lewes will host a public workshop at 7 p.m. April 16 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave., to seek public input on whether the city should grow a dune adjacent to the Beach 1 Parking Lot.

This workshop will be led by Mayor Ted Becker and City Manager Ann Marie Townshend. Discussion will also focus on the benefits of dunes to the community and the environment. The public is encouraged to share their thoughts on this topic.

For more, call City Hall at 645-7777.