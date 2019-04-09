Angelica Malone, of Dover, earned one of four Davis Scholarships, covering the cost of tuition, room and board at Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania.

A senior at Early College High School at Delaware State University, Malone is interested in studying psychology and psychobiology in college.

Davis Scholarships cover the full cost of tuition, room and board at Albright College. They are awarded to high need students displaying strong academic performance who wish to pursue further academic success and become creative, critical thinkers with a desire to better serve their communities beyond Albright.