Physicians from Southern Delaware Imaging Associates recently gathered at Beebe Medical Foundation to celebrate the group’s $250,000 pledge to the “I Believe in Beebe” campaign.

As part of their gift, all of the SDIA partners have joined the 1916 Leadership Club and will celebrate Beebe’s founding year by donating $1,916 annually to support the hospital, said Judy Aliquo, CFRE, president and CEO of Beebe Medical Foundation.

The campaign is in support of the largest expansion in Beebe Healthcare’s 103-year history. The campaign is now in its public phase and Beebe Medical Foundation encourages the public to learn how to support the campaign and give to Beebe Healthcare, Sussex County’s not-for-profit community healthcare system.

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org and nextgenerationofcare.org.