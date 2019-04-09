Tickets for Moveable Feast, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market’s spring fundraiser set for May 18, are on sale.

Moveable Feast is a progressive tasting experience on The Green and in homes in Shipcarpenter Square. The celebration, underwritten by presenting sponsor The Lee Ann Wilkinson Group, features five homes in Shipcarpenter Square and seven of the best chefs in Delaware. Participants move between different houses throughout the evening tasting the culinary works of local chefs including Lion Gardner of Blue Moon, Bill Clifton from The Counting House, Sean Corea from Fork & Flask at Nage, Matt Kern from Heirloom, Ian Crandall from Kindle, Raul Rodriguez from Fish On and Dru Tevis, corporate pastry chef for SoDel Concepts.

In addition to farm-to-table food, there will be an oyster bar, fine wines and craft beers. A live auction will feature a selection of experience-themed auction items.

Tickets are $100 each and are available at historiclewesfarmersmarket.org; or by check made payable to Historic Lewes Farmers Market, P.O. Box 185, Nassau, DE 19969.

HLFM will use this event's proceeds to support the market's educational activities, programs to increase market access and initiatives to foster local farmers and sustainable agriculture.

For more visit historiclewesfaremrsmarket.org, call 644-1436 or email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.