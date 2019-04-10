April is National Advanced Healthcare Directive Month, and as the leading nonprofit hospice agency in the state, Delaware Hospice strives to provide resources to help promote and educate our community in end of life options.

One way Delaware Hospice is accomplishing this is through Re-Envision Life Day, featuring several events throughout the state promoting the normalcy of the word “death,” set for April 16.

RSVP to all programs by email to rsvp@delawarehospice.org.

The program “Re-Envision Life Through Yoga & Meditation” is set for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Truly Yoga Studio, 7 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark. Attendees will take a moment to reflect on life through yoga and meditation. This 60-minute session is a time to reconnect and look ahead at the coming year. Cost is $5 at the door.

“Re-Envision Life Through Your Ethical Will — What Does Your Ethical Will Look Like?” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford. An ethical will provides ethical values from one generation to the next. Writing down an ethical will relays family and culture to future generations. Typically, an ethical will author feels a sense of belonging and connection to the previous generation and the next.

Explore the effects and benefits of constructing an ethical will. The program is free and open to the public.

Closing the day will be “Re-Envision Life through Cocktails & Caskets,” a lively discussion, with food and drinks, about death from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Backyard, 211 Broadkill Road, Milton. The program is free and open to the public.

For more, call 800-838-9800 or visit delawarehospice.org.