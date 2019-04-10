The Delaware Department of Transportation was awarded a federal grant of $5 million for the Artificial Intelligence Enhanced Integrated Transportation Management System Deployment Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"Delaware has seen an increase in population of 21 percent between 2000 and 2015, and a resulting 16 percent increase in vehicle traffic during the same timeframe," said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan. "With our continued focus on innovation, implementing and utilizing advancements in technology will enhance our existing transportation system performance."

"Technology in the transportation sector is rapidly evolving, making the way for innovations that improve the way we travel and, in doing so, help to reduce our carbon footprint," said Sen. Tom Carper, top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which has legislative jurisdiction over our nation's transportation and infrastructure. "This funding will enable Delaware to harness innovative technologies, including sensors and analytics, to improve user mobility, helping drivers and passengers alike arrive to their destination in a safer, quicker, more efficient and environmentally-friendly way."

Goals of the DelDOT program include improving safety for all modes of travel by increasing awareness of traffic conditions; promoting environmental and economic vitality by streamlining traffic flow and increasing transit ridership; increasing connectivity and data availability for multiple modes of travel through use of artificial intelligence/machine learning to reduce recurring and nonrecurring congestion; and preparing to incorporate emerging transportation technologies such as Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

The federal grant comes from the Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Initiative Program. The purpose is to reduce costs and improve return on investments; deliver environmental benefits through increased mobility; improve transportation system operations; improve safety; improve collection and dissemination of real-time information; monitor transportation assets; deliver economic benefits; and accelerate deployment of connect/autonomous vehicle technologies.