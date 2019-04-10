Nanticoke Health Services announced that Kristen Green was named Employee of the Month for March.

Green started her career at Nanticoke Health Services in October 2015 in the emergency room registration area. Green recognized that she wanted to advance within the department and completed her training in the switchboard and outpatient registration area. She then decided that she wanted to understand the entire registration department and asked for training in the inpatient/surgical pre-cert area. Green has become a versatile team player in all areas of the department and helps out in each area when needs arise. Green strives not only for her own professional advancement but for the advancement of the registration/switchboard department as a whole.

Green goes above and beyond in all aspects within her role. She is involved in multiple special projects within Registration and continuously looks for process improvements. She is eager to learn and accepts additional responsibilities when provided the opportunity. Green serves as a preceptor for new registration staff working in the ER registration area. She is a smiling face and a helping hand to all patients, visitors and co-workers. Green maintains a positive disposition and displays leadership at all times, serving as a positive reflection of Nanticoke and the registration department.

Outside of work, Green enjoys spending time with her fiancé, Jake; her fur babies, Bailey and Delilah; and the most recent addition of her family of bunnies. Green spends her spare time working in a veterinary office pursuing her passion of caring for and helping animals. She enjoys traveling to Pennsylvania.