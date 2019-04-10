The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Old Furnace Road, between Eskridge Road and Camp Road, Seaford, from 7 a.m. April 18 until 11 p.m. May 2.

DelDOT’s contractor Zack Excavating Inc. will be removing the existing corrugated metal pipes with reinforced concrete pipes. Additional work will also include the reconstruction of roadway approaches and placement of riprap in the stream to reduce further erosion.

The westbound detour route is Eskridge Road to Camp Road onto U.S. 13. The eastbound detour route is U.S. 13 to Camp Road onto Eskridge Road and return to Old Furnace Road.

Detour signage and message boards will be posted.