St. Anne’s Episcopal School announced that Barry L. Davis will be the next head of school starting July 1, replacing Peter Thayer, who filled the role for 11 years.

Davis is coming to St. Anne’s from Greensboro Day School in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he has been the middle school director for four years. With 38 years of experience as an educator, Davis has helped young people to reach their potential as an administrator, teacher and coach at schools including Brooklyn Friends School in New York, Flint Hill School in Virginia, the Metropolitan Learning Center, Inter-District Magnet School for Global and International Studies and Technology in Connecticut, Worcester Academy in Massachusetts, Eastern Connecticut State University, St. Lawrence University in New York and the University of Dallas in Texas.

“My path to Middletown has been one of synchronicity and faith,” said Davis. “The friends I sought were seeking me as well. St. Anne’s Episcopal School is a place that is committed to the relationship between religious values, ethical behavior, academic rigor, social justice and environmental sustainability. The Herons’ core values of respect, responsibility and compassion are not a mere suggestion, they are the foundation and fabric of the community. I am delighted to step into the role of leading this school.”

Davis earned his Bachelor of Science in physical education at St. Lawrence University. Two years later he earned a Master of Education in educational counseling and human development. These degrees were followed by a second M.Ed. in educational leadership and school administration and supervision from Central Connecticut State University.

For more visit stannesde.org.