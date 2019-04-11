The fourth annual Poseidon Festival will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-27, in Bethany Beach, featuring four days of island-inspired entertainment at the Bandstand and Nature Center, 807 Garfield Parkway.

The festival will celebrate the sea while helping the community prepare for potential coastal emergencies.

Attendees can watch live sand sculpting by local artist George Zaiser. Zaiser is a professional artist and educator and owner and operator of Bottle Branch Studio, which specializes in watercolor and sand sculpture.

The festival will begin May 24 on the Bandstand with a tribute to Jimmy Buffett by Parrotbeach.

The Nature Center will host mermaid activities and a book signing by Nancy Sakaduski, author of “The Mermaid in Rehoboth Bay,” at 10:30 a.m. May 25. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite sea creature to get a prize. Later at the bandstand, events will feature pirate shows and mermaid encounters including a live mermaid tank and costume contest in search of Mr. and/or Ms. Poseidon. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. on the Bandstand Plaza, there will be an emergency meet and greet with local experts on how to prepare for a potential coastal emergency. Attendees can take a mini-tour of the town’s Mobile Command Center. Lifeguards, police officers, and emergency personnel will discuss ocean safety and distribute helpful handouts. The day will highlight tropical-rock performances by Sons of Pirates at 3 and 4:30 p.m. and the Chris Sacks Band at 7:30 p.m. on the Bandstand stage.

The Bandstand will host the second annual Bethany Beach Hermit Crab Derby at 1 p.m. May 26. Attendees can choose a crab to race or watch this event run by the National Crab Racing Association and backed by the Florida Marine Research. In between heats, festivalgoers can take part in a hands-on Marine Science Camp taught by marine biologists/environmentalists. Activities will explore dolphins, sharks, rays and coral reefs. There will also be a scavenger hunt on the beach at 3:15 p.m. with a craft made from recycled treasures. RELYance Skim Camp will teach Skim Board Basics on the beach off Garfield Parkway at 5:30 p.m. with boards provided. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current will finish out the day with a performance of country and bluegrass at 7:30 p.m. Reaching out to communities both locally and nationally, this group regularly performs in support of our active-duty sailors.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7234 will conduct a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. May 27 on the Bandstand, which is open to the public. The festival will conclude with an “Aloha Summer!” luau show that will offer a journey through the Polynesian islands set the stage for another summer season in Bethany Beach.

For more, visit townofbethanybeach.com.