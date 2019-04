The Coastal Zone Conversion Permit Act Regulatory Advisory Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. April 16 at the Buena Vista Conference Center, 661 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle, in the Buck Library.

For more, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/Meeting/61699.

Details on the RAC can be found at bit.ly/2KzPIHE. For more, sign up for the Coastal Zone Conservation Permit Act listserv by sending a blank email to join-dnrec_coastal_zone@lists.state.de.us.