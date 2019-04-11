Volunteers wanting to help protect Delaware’s beachnesting birds, including federally-listed threatened piping plovers, are encouraged to join the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife monitoring team at a training session to be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 4 at Cape Henlopen State Park’s Biden Environmental Training Center, 15099 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes.

The training session will begin with a slideshow. After, there will be a discussion about the monitoring program and how volunteers can help ensure that beachnesting shorebirds are not disturbed while nesting and rearing their chicks. Light refreshments will be provided.

Weather permitting, the group will finish the session by venturing out to the Point at Cape Henlopen to look for piping plovers and other shorebirds likely to be feeding on the tidal flats. Birding scopes and binoculars will be available for use, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own optics if they have them.

Volunteers are an important component in the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s conservation efforts. When stationed on the boundaries of the bird nesting areas, volunteers can explain to beachgoers the importance of closing these nesting areas to prevent human disturbance and to increase nesting success of the birds.

Pre-registration for the training is encouraged, but volunteers also will be accepted at the door. Park entrance fees will be waived for volunteers attending the training.

For more, visit bit.ly/2P674Ku, call 735-3612 or email henrietta.bellman@delaware.gov.