The 2019 IMPACT Delaware Conference: Innovation through Diversity and Inclusion is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2 at Clayton Hall at the University of Delaware, 100 David Hollowell Drive, Newark.

Business, government and nonprofit leaders, volunteers, fundraisers and staff across Delaware will gain insights on strategies to leverage diversity and inclusion as a means to create a creative and innovative culture within their organizations. Hosted by DANA, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, conference participants will hear from panel experts on why a diverse workforce and board of directors leads to innovation.

The panel will be moderated by DANA President & CEO Sheila Bravo and will include Amira Bliss from Facebook’s Community Leadership Program; Dennis Chin, director of strategic initiatives at Race Forward; and James Collins, secretary of the Delaware Department of Technology & Information.

After the panel discussion, conference participants can choose from four breakout sessions to dive deeper into the concepts. Breakout sessions include “Advancing Racial Equity: From Ideas to Action,” facilitated by Dennis Chin, Race Forward; “Gender Identity and Inclusion,” facilitated by Salvatore Seeley, CAMP Rehoboth; “Galvanize Diversity of Voices in 2019,” facilitated by Patricia Rivera, Hook PR & Marketing; and “Innovation Starts with a More Creative You,” facilitated by Tony Middlebrooks, Ph.D., University of Delaware.

Registration is open to the public, and DANA members receive a fee discount. An afternoon session with Amira Bliss is available for DANA member organizations to explore their own culture and identify strategies to move towards greater inclusion and innovation.

The conference is underwritten by JPMorgan Chase and is of interest to anyone who seeks to create an innovative culture, engage with their diverse stakeholders and to gain leadership skills.

For registration and more, visit delawarenonprofit.org.