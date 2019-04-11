Nanticoke Weight Loss & General Surgery will host its third annual Believe to Achieve 5K fun run/walk at 10 a.m. April 27, rescheduled from its original October date, at the Hooper’s Landing Fitness Trail, 1019 Locust St., Seaford.

The 5K supports community wellness, is open to the public and is appropriate for all ages and fitness levels. Attendees walk and run in support of weight-loss patients and those working toward a healthier lifestyle.

Online registration is open through April 25 at nanticoke.org/believetoAchieve. Cost is $15, which includes an event T-shirt while supplies last. Day-of registration will also be $15, but T-shirts will be limited to sizes on hand. Registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. and the 5K walk/run will begin at 10 a.m. Strollers are allowed but will be asked to line up in the rear.

Sponsors include Seaford, Hooper’s Landing Golf Course, the Seaford Community Swim Center, the Seaford School District and Top Hat Entertainment.

For more, visit nanticoke.org/believetoachieve.