The Rehoboth Beach Municipal Building, 229 Rehoboth Ave., will host the opening reception for the Rehoboth Art League’s “Coastal Living” exhibition from 5 to 7 p.m. April 12.

This exhibition will feature works from members who have encompassed anything from townscapes to beach views and from local landmarks to marine scenes. This exhibition will be on display until July 14.

The juror is Jaclyn Beam. Beam is a member of the American Impressionist Society, Oil Painters of America, Washington Society of Landscape Painters and the Mid-Atlantic Plein Air Painters Association. She served on the board of directors of MAPAPA and the Chaddsford Historical Society for eight years. Beam is included in the book, “100 Mid Atlantic Plein Air Painters,” published by Shiffer. She is also featured in “Brandywine Reflections” as an artist helping to preserve the Brandywine traditions.

The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region.

For more on the league, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit rehobothartleague.org or call 227-8408.