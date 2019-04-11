Nanticoke Health Services announced that registered nurse Scott Kunkowski was named Nurse of the Month for March.

Kunkowski began his career at Nanticoke Health Services in October 2018 as a graduate registered nurse on the medical-surgical unit and is pursuing his Bachelor of Science in nursing. Kunkowski is a team player and an invaluable asset to the MSU team. He does not hesitate to help his fellow team members when needed.

Kunkowski lives in Laurel with his fiancée, Megan, and their three pets, one dog, Nikita, and two cats. He is to be married in October. Outside of work, Kunkowski enjoys spending time with his family and friends, snowboarding and riding horses with his parents on the family farm. He also helps out with his elderly relatives, Serabelle and Sheldon. He and Megan like to take Nikita to the dog park and on hikes. They also spend time in New York visiting Megan’s family.