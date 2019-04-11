Stockley Materials Nassau announced it is open for business at its new location, 32416 Lewes-Georgetown Highway, Lewes, west of Route One.

This location provides a larger store and yard to provide complete yard home improvement materials for homeowners and contractors. The store stocks stone, sand and soil, mulch and paver products, as well as products for yard irrigation needs. This store complements and joins the original location on Route 113 in Georgetown.

Complementing Stockley’s materials, the store joined with First State Flag to provide flags, supplies and flagpoles, as well as installation.

Stockley Materials and Stockley Materials Nassau are part of the Melvin Joseph Family of Companies, serving homeowners, small and large contractors, builders and developers.

For more, call 856-7602 or visit stockleymaterials.com.