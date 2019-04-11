The genre-bending trio Time for Three will perform in Coastal Concerts’ final concert of its 20th anniversary season, the Wild Card, set for 8 p.m. April 13 at Bethel United Methodist Church Hall, 129 W. Fourth St., Lewes.

The trio will present a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m., also in the Bethel UMC Hall.

Time for Three defies genre classification even in their unconventional string trio composition of two violins and double bass: violinists Nicolas Kendall and Charles Yang, and double-bassist Ranaan Meyer. The group transcends traditional classification, with elements of classical, country western, Gypsy and jazz idioms forming a blend all its own. The trio also performs its own arrangements of traditional repertoire and Ranaan Meyer provides original compositions to complement the group’s offerings.

Tickets are $25 for general seating, with free admission for children younger than 18 with an accompanying adult. Discounted tickets are available at $10 for students 19 and older and for active duty and retired career military personnel. Valid IDs are required for student and military discounts.

For more, visit coastalconcerts.org or call 888-212-6458.