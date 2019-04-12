No brake lights on the suspect's vehicle led to a trooper attempting a traffic stop, but the suspect didn't stop and was seen throwing objects including drug paraphernalia out of his pickup, police said.

The Delaware State Police have charged a Smyrna man with driving under the influence of drugs after he led them on a pursuit in the Millsboro area Thursday.

At about 7:08 p.m., a trooper saw a red Ford Ranger pickup traveling west on Cannon Road approaching Mount Joy Road in Millsboro. As the truck was stopping at the stop sign, the trooper saw that the truck didn't have brake lights.

The trooper tried to get the driver to pull over, but the driver didn't comply and turned west on John J. Williams Highway. He turned into the parking lot of WMF Watercrafts and cut through onto southbound Layton Davis Road, committing several traffic violations, police said.

Then the trooper saw the truck drifting from left to right, crossing over the center lines of the road.

As the pursuit went on, the driver continued to commit traffic violations including traveling above the posted speed limit and talking on his cell phone.

Then the driver was seen throwing objects out of his window, police said.

The driver eventually stopped on John J. Williams Highway near of Indian Mission Road, but he got out of the truck and tried to run.

The suspect, Wayne O. Revel Jr., 41, of Smyrna, was caught and taken into custody.

The items thrown out of the window included drug paraphernalia and were recovered, police said.

During a records check, police learned that Revel had active warrants for a protection from abuse violation and violation of probation.

Revel was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following:

• tampering with physical evidence,

• disregarding a police officer's signal,

• resisting arrest,

• three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia,

• driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs,

• improper tail lights,

• three counts of failure to stop at a stop sign,

• six counts of failure to remain within a single lane,

• speeding in excess of 50 mph on a two-lane road,

• two counts of failure to stop at a red light,

• three counts of failure to drive in proper lane and direction,

• cell phone violation,

• seven counts of failure to signal a lane change,

• five counts of other misdemeanor traffic offenses.

Revel was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,028 secured bond while awaiting another court appearance.