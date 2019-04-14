Lenquesha N. Whitehurst allegedly stabbed the man during an argument

State police have arrested a Dover-area woman following a stabbing just outside the city limits.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said that at about 4 a.m. Saturday, April 13, troopers were sent to the Kentwood Mobile Home Park to investigate a reported domestic incident.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year old man outside a home in the 100 block of Kentwood Drive, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The man, whose name was withheld, had apparently been in an argument with his 35-year-old girlfriend, identified as Lenquesha N. Whitehurst. During the argument, Whitehurst allegedly took a knife and stabbed the man.

A 13-year-old child was present when all of this occurred, Jaffe said.

The victim was taken to Bayhealth Hospital’s Kent Campus, Dover, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Whitehurst was taken into custody without resistance at the home.

She is charged with first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, then released on a $21,000 unsecured bond.