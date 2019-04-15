The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus will present a final encore performance of “Seasons of Love: Celebrating a Decade of Song” at 3 p.m. April 28 at Sussex Academy, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown.

Nearly 1,200 people attended this special anniversary concert in February, hosted by former NPR broadcaster Liane Hansen. The show includes music from all styles and genres — from Sinatra to Ireland, from Broadway favorites to rousing spirituals, the Beatles in review and the disco era and beyond.

Tickets are available at camprehoboth.com or by calling 227-5620.