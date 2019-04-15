Six candidates for the Cape Henlopen School District Board of Education will field questions from the audience at a public forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sussex County on from 6 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave.

Two candidates are vying for each of the three open seats. Calvin Jackson is challenging incumbent Alison Myers for a five-year Member-at-Large seat. Janet Maull-Martin is running against incumbent Andrew Lewis for a five-year Area C seat. William Collick and Charles Mowll are competing for a one-year, unexpired term, of another Member-at-Large seat. Residents in the Cape Henlopen district vote in all three races.

After an opening statements by the candidates, the forum will focus on written questions from the audience. Note cards and pencils for posing questions will be available at the door and from monitors in the aisles throughout the program. Carol Jones, past president of the League of Women Voters of Delaware, will serve as moderator.

Candidates have been asked to post background information and their answers to questions on key issues on VOTE411.org, the League of Women Voters’ online voters’ guide. Voters can go to the website and compare the candidates’ views on such challenges as equitable access and meeting the needs of all students, use of test scores, overcrowding, ensuring safety and security in schools and engaging parents and the community. The forum will be live streamed at sussexlwv.org.

Sussex County will be testing Delaware’s new voting machines in the school board elections on May 14.

For more, visit sussexlwv.org or vote411.org.