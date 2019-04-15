DART has made a number of changes to its service route based on public input.

Schedule times on some routes will be adjusted to improve on-time performance and connections.

Service changes in New Castle County:

— Route 2: Weekday service will be improved to operate every 20 minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

— Route 6: Weekday service will be improved to operate every 20 minutes between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and additionally from Newark between 4:50 p.m. and 6:10 p.m.

— Route 8: Saturday service will operate every 55 minutes instead of every 45 minutes to improve on-time performance.

— Route 13: More weekday trips will serve Airport Plaza Shopping Center during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

— Route 15: The “Limited Stop” designation of one weekday trip in each direction will be removed so that all stops on New Castle Avenue between Cherry Lane and Walnut Street will be served. Based on public comment, these two trips will continue to serve New Castle Avenue (Wilmington Road) between Landers and Moores lanes. In addition, eight bus stops in this segment that are closely spaced and/or generate sparse or no riders per day, will be discontinued.

— Route 25: Based on public comment and discussions with Amazon (New Castle Facility) to meet more shift times, additional weekday trips will be extended into Amazon at these times: 9:12 and 10:38 a.m., 4:43 and 10:02 p.m. from Wilmington to Amazon, and 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. and 10:20 p.m. from Amazon to Wilmington.

— Route 31: Based on public comments regarding shift times at Bellevue Corporate Center and SEPTA train connections, two afternoon trips were adjusted by 10 minutes.

— Route 33: Seven existing trips will be extended to serve Fairplay Station to connect with SEPTA trains, replacing Route 59 service.

— Route 35: Weekday trip times will be adjusted to compliment Route 2 service improvements.

— Route 40: The last weekday trip from Wilmington will operate via DE 7 to Glasgow.

— Route 59: Route will be discontinued due to low ridership. Route 33 provides trip opportunities and connections between Wilmington, Fairplay and Newark Train Stations.

Bus stops with zero to low ridership or in close proximity to other stops that were included in the proposal, will be consolidated or discontinued, except for the following stops which will be retained:

— Route 5: Maryland Avenue at Fallon Avenue, Maryland Avenue opposite Cedar Street where the stop will be relocated to Maryland Avenue at Latimer Street/Larch Avenue where the intersection allows for safer pedestrian crossings.

— Route 13: Philadelphia Park at Eskridge Drive and Philadelphia Park opposite Eskridge Drive.

Additionally, with the retention of Route 15 alternative service via Wilmington Road, the following bus stops will be eliminated: Wilmington Road at May Drive and Wilmington Road opposite May Drive; Wilmington Road opposite William Penn Court and Wilmington Road at William Penn Court; Wilmington Road at Edgewood Drive and Wilmington Road opposite Burton Avenue; and Wilmington Road at Burton Avenue and Wilmington Road. Janvier Avenue. Notices with alternate boarding locations will be posted at all affected bus stops prior to the service change.

Service changes in Kent County:

— Route 120: To improve on-time performance, the route will end at Scarborough Road Park & Ride, no longer serving Dover Mall or the stops in between; however, connections can be made to Routes 106 and 112 to access Dover Mall, and additional destinations south to Dover Transit Center.

Service changes in Sussex County:

— Route 206: Additional Saturday trips will be scheduled to depart Georgetown at 6:05 a.m. and from Lewes Park & Ride at 9:55 p.m.

— Route 212: Schedule times will be adjusted to improve on-time performance and connections.

— Route 215: Based on customer comments, a one-way trip will be added leaving Rehoboth Beach at 11:20 p.m. to Millsboro to improve connections.

Seasonal Beach Bus service changes:

— DART’s daily Beach Bus service begins on May 20.

— 201 Red Line: Lewes Transit Center to Rehoboth to operate every 10-30 minutes depending on time of day, approximately 5:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Improved connections have been made with Routes 204 and 307.

— 203 Orange Line: LTC to Dewey to operate every 30 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

— 204 Yellow Line: LTC to Downtown Lewes/Ferry Terminal to operate every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Improved connections have been made with Route 201 and DRBA Ferry.

— 206 Green Line: LTC to Georgetown to operate eight Sunday round trips between 6:05 a.m. and 10:26 p.m., in addition to its regular service.

— 208 Blue Line: Rehoboth Park & Ride to Dewey, Bethany, Ocean City, Maryland, to operate approximately every 2 hours, 7:45 a.m. to 2:25 a.m.

— 215 Purple Line: Rehoboth to Long Neck/Millsboro to operate 11 trips to Millsboro, 10 trips to Rehoboth from 5:30 a.m. to 12:35 a.m.

— 305 Beach Connection: Service between Wilmington and Rehoboth provides 3 round trips on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Intercounty service changes:

— Route 301: Express trips leaving Wilmington will serve the bus stop on King Street at Eighth Street.

— Route 303: To improve on-time performance, bus will use POW/MIA Parkway to get to/from the Dover Transit Center. Bus stops on State Street will continue to be served by Route 105.

Visit dartfirststate.com for accessible schedules for easy reference. New schedules will be available on buses in mid-May.