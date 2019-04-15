The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks & Recreation’s park interpreters at Delaware Seashore State Park are combining recycling and maritime heritage in an innovative “upcycling” craft program this spring and summer, beginning at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the park, 25039 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

Each winter, the park maintenance team replaces various beach boardwalks, picnic tables and other wooden structures around the park. In an effort to reduce the amount of discarded lumber, park interpreters utilize the reclaimed wood for a “paint night” program to teach visitors about the maritime heritage of the park.

The program will take place outdoors at the Big Chill Beach Club restaurant, located in the park, which will allow participants to order food and beverages while painting their rustic piece of home décor. Participants will learn about the International Code of Signals and how that ties into the history of the park by painting a short message in nautical flags.

Other “paint nights” will take place on select Wednesdays throughout the summer. Reservations for the program can be made by calling 227-6991.