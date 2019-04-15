Indian River School District is accepting applications for its ExCEL program, a districtwide gifted program for the IRSD’s academically talented children.

The program takes place within the regular school day with an ExCEL teacher providing services for the student. Participating students engage in small-group instruction, which emphasizes higher level thinking skills. In order to show their understanding of the content, students will also complete at least one take home project per year. This project will require children complete various tasks at home, beyond the work and tasks assigned by their classroom teacher.

Children in third or fourth grade who are believed to be in the top 2% to 5% of their grade and can work independently may be nominated. Nomination forms are available from the students' homeroom teachers. Forms must be returned to the student’s homeroom teacher no later than May 10 in order for the ExCEL teacher to complete the screening process before the end of this school year.

For more, email kelly.dorman@irsd.k12.de.us.