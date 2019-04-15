Sussex Technical High School will host its annual Spring Concert at 6:30 p.m. April 30 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach.

Under the direction of Sussex Tech vocal instructor Sarah Rose, performing will be the high school’s concert choir; the women’s group Bella Voce; and the chamber ensemble. The theme is “Poets and Poetry” with songs based on poems. The performance will include some student poetry readings between concert pieces.

For more, visit sussexvt.k12.de.us/highschool.