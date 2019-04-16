The Atlantic General Hospital Intensive Care Unit staff collected 200 pajamas and 220 books to donate to the area’s local chapter of Pajama Program in March.

The Pajama Program aims to offer at-risk children a pair of pajamas and a book to read before bedtime in hopes of ensuring every child gets the good night’s sleep they need. The ICU at Atlantic General Hospital worked together to collect 200 pajamas and 220 books to donate to the Pajama Program’s local partner, Worcester Youth and Family Services. The program is a national organization that works with local partners to distribute the items to children in need.