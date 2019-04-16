Beebe Healthcare planted pinwheels in the front lawn of the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus at the Rehoboth Beach Health Campus and Medical Arts Building and at Beebe Medical Group offices April 16 in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Beebe partners with Prevent Child Abuse Delaware, which is leading the charge in Delaware with programs, activities and social media campaigns that help recognize the importance of preventing child abuse.

For more on Prevent Child Abuse Delaware, email lynnwong@pcadelaware.org.