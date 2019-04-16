The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will host a community clean event April 19-22 in celebration of Earth Month.

In partnership with Keep Delaware Beautiful and Waste Management, groups and individuals are encouraged to adopt and clean a section of roadway throughout coastal Sussex County. Participants can clean up the roadways wherever they see a need or can be assigned to an area in need.

Bags, gloves and additional equipment will be provided to participants and can be picked up beginning April 15 at:

— Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, 36913 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

— Dagsboro Town Hall, 33134 Main St.: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

— Millville Town Hall, 36404 Club House Road: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Selbyville Town Hall, 68 Church St.: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Free disposal is available, and complete details will be provided to participants via email. Those interested in participating can sign up at thequietresorts.com.

For more, call 539-1919 for questions.