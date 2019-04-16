UPDATE: Reopened as of noon. Delaware State Police and emergency crews responded to a crash near Townsend and have closed all lanes of U.S. Route 13, northbound and southbound, at Pine Tree Road.

The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m.

As of 9:30 a.m., police reported that all lanes are still closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

For updated traffic conditions and road closure information, see the website:

http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.

The investigation is in the early stages and more details will be released as they become available, police said.