The deadline to order tickets for the Delaware Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is April 19.

The Delaware Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is set for 7 a.m. May 2 at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover.

As part of the National Day of Prayer activities, Gov. John Carney will join elected officials and religious leaders and members of the community for the 59th annual Delaware Governor’s Prayer Breakfast.

This year’s program themed “United: Bridging the Divide” will feature a resident from each of the First State’s three counties. They will speak about how they have overcome division and led community service efforts that seek to bring together and better their communities and the state.

The keynote speakers are India S. Colon, Kevin Cooper and Reba Ross Hollingsworth.

Tickets are $25 per person or $250 for a table of 10 and are available at degpb19.eventbrite.com.