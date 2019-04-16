The Indian River School District added an additional public meeting to highlight the major capital improvement referendum scheduled for May 7.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 1 at Long Neck Elementary School, 26064 School Lane, Millsboro.

District officials will give a presentation outlining the referendum initiatives. The public is invited and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The district will also host a Facebook Live session at 7:30 p.m. May 2 on the IRSD Facebook page, bit.ly/2Iz3ojn. Superintendent Mark Steele will explain the referendum and viewers will have the opportunity to submit questions.

The referendum will seek funding for the construction of a new Sussex Central High School, an eight-classroom addition at Indian River High School and a four-classroom addition at Selbyville Middle School.

For more, call 436-1079 or visit irsd.net/referendum.